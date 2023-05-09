Should Canadian politicians re-open the abortion debate?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Spencer Colby Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at Canada's Building Trades Unions (CBTU) conference in Gatineau, Que., May 9. The Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada has criticized Poilievre's support for a private members bill that the group says is being used to promote fetal rights.

The Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada is criticizing a Conservative private member's bill the group says is being used to promote fetal rights.

If passed, Bill C-311 would encourage judges to consider physical or emotional harm to a pregnant victim an aggravating factor during sentencing.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said in the past he is "pro-choice" when it comes to abortion rights, and Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall says the party leader has expressed his intention to vote for her bill.

She maintains the legislation has nothing to do with abortion and is entirely focused on violence against women.

Some groups opposed to abortion say the bill would represent a step forward because it would legally recognize "pre-born children" in the case of violent crimes, which is not the case now.

Joyce Arthur, executive director of the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada, says those comments are revealing and alarming because the bill could be used to establish restrictions on abortions.

