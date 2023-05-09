209304
Should Canadian politicians re-open the abortion debate?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1896


The Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada is criticizing a Conservative private member's bill the group says is being used to promote fetal rights.

If passed, Bill C-311 would encourage judges to consider physical or emotional harm to a pregnant victim an aggravating factor during sentencing.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said in the past he is "pro-choice" when it comes to abortion rights, and Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall says the party leader has expressed his intention to vote for her bill.

She maintains the legislation has nothing to do with abortion and is entirely focused on violence against women.

Some groups opposed to abortion say the bill would represent a step forward because it would legally recognize "pre-born children" in the case of violent crimes, which is not the case now.

Joyce Arthur, executive director of the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada, says those comments are revealing and alarming because the bill could be used to establish restrictions on abortions.

Previous Polls

May 8, 2023 - 10088 votes
Should King Charles III image be on a new Canadian $20 bank note?

Yes: 3175
No: 6396
Unsure: 517

May 6, 2023 - 10964 votes
Should Canada expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted an MP and his family?

Yes: 10086
No: 406
Unsure: 472

May 4, 2023 - 4838 votes
Are you concerned about flooding this spring?

Yes: 2056
No: 2782

May 3, 2023 - 8927 votes
Do you plan to watch the coronation King Charles III?

Yes: 1607
No: 6859
Unsure: 461

May 2, 2023 - 5218 votes
Are government training grants the answer for B.C.'s lack of skilled labour?

Yes: 2314
No: 2146
Unsure: 758



