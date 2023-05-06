Should Canada expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted an MP and his family?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters at the Liberal party convention in Ottawa on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday morning that no decision had been made yet on whether to expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted a member of Parliament and his family.

As China reacted forcefully to the accusation, Trudeau told reporters at the Liberal convention in Ottawa that removing another country's envoy from Canada is a major decision.

"This is a big step, not a small step, to expel a diplomat. So it's one that has to be taken with due consideration on all the potential impacts and all the very clear messages that it will send," Trudeau said.

His comments came as a Chinese government spokesperson in Beijing reacted with "strong protest" to the notion that its diplomat engaged in any wrongdoing and said that "serious démarches" have been made to Canada's ambassador in China.

"We deplore and reject the Canadian side’s groundless smear of the Chinese diplomatic and consular mission in Canada, which is merely fulfilling its duties," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, according to a Chinese government translation.

Mao said reports that Beijing targeted Conservative MP Michael Chong are a "fabricated story" and a "political stunt," adding that diplomatic personnel abide by the law and international conventions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly summoned China's ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, on Thursday. In a statement, Cong said that "should the Canadian side continue to make provocations, China will play along every step of the way until the very end."

Trudeau said Joly will make a decision "in due course" about any further actions, after "very carefully" looking at all the information.

Chong said Wednesday he learned that allegations China was targeting his family members in Hong Kong were shared with the prime minister's national security adviser in 2021.

