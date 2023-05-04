Are you concenred about flooding this spring?

212501
Parker's Cove residents are keeping a close eye on Whiteman's Creek following raging flood waters this week that damaged several properties.

The creek destroyed a road and damaged numerous homes in the Westside community – and with rain in the forecast, there are concerns more flooding is coming.

Resident Robert Heidt says he's heard there may be logjams upstream, and if they break loose, more and possibly worse flooding could occur.

“We just started the (spring) melt. There is lots going on up there with all this hot weather,” said Heidt, who has been helping neighbours sandbag their homes.

“If the log jams release large amounts of water and the tiger dams and sandbags can't handle it, then it will wash out and we will start all over again. If we can't get control of it, it will move more into the park.”

Dennis Friesen suspected flood waters were coming a couple of days ago and prepped his travel trailer with potable water.

The move served him well, as he is only a block from the area hit hardest by the flood and he and neighbours have had their water shut off.

“I have a lot of concerns for a lot of the people here because I don't know the status of some of them,” he said. “I believe most of them are OK and have places to be, but there are homes here that are going to be destroyed, are going to be washed away. I do believe this is just the second or third day of more to come if we are getting the rain we have been promised,” Friesen said Thursday.

Jimmy Bonneau, vice-president of the development, said the extent of damage is being assessed.

“We are looking at the road and what happened there. There has been some compromise to the water system. We've been able to isolate it so far so we can continue to have services here to the rest of the community that are not effected by the evacuation order,” Bonneau said.

Bonneu said he's happy with the resources made available by the province, Okanagan Indian Band and volunteers.

The OKIB continues to monitor the bridge at Whiteman's Creek and remove log jams.

Mitigation efforts have been difficult with surges occurring, the band says, and ground instabilities have caused tree falls, creating hazards for crews working in the area.

