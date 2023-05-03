Do you plan to watch the coronation King Charles III?

Photo:The Canadian Press/AP /Jon Super, pool The coronation of King Charles III, seen here with Queen Consort Camilla will take place in London on May 6. Television coverage in British Columbia will start at 1 a.m.

Don’t expect the Union Jack on every street corner, but there will be a few events around the Okanagan to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Camelot Vineyards in East Kelowna is hosting a “real proper knees up” British Invasion evening with wine from the vineyard and beer from the Welton Arms pub in Kelowna. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

The winery also hosted a celebration during the Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II in June of last year. The Queen passed away in September after 70 years on the throne.

Kelowna’s Hotel Eldorado will serve up traditional afternoon tea on Saturday and an English brunch on Sunday. If you want to fully immerse in the experience, the hotel is offering a Be a King for a day coronation package which includes two nights accommodation and dinner for two.

The resort has links to the British royals. The original hotel was built by the Countess Bubna, opening in 1926. Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret visited in 1958 for the opening of the original lift span bridge on Okanagan Lake. In 1986 then Prince Charles and Princess Diana attracted 25,000 locals when they visited Kelowna.

In Summerland, Chef Andy’s Pies and Catering is hosting traditional afternoon tea on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #22. Tickets are available by calling Loraine at 604-805-1446 or by emailing [email protected]

If you want to watch at home, Canada’s major networks have kicked off a week of coronation coverage leading to Saturday’s historic crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla.

In-depth coverage of the coronation at Westminster Abbey will begin in the wee hours Saturday for much of the country, and is set to feature Lisa LaFlamme on Citytv, Adrienne Arsenault on CBC, Dawna Friesen on Global and Omar Sachedina on CTV.

Leading up to the big day, CBC's flagship newscast “The National” and “CTV National News” are each broadcasting live from London all week, while “Global National” is highlighting royal analysis and interviews in London before heading overseas Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]