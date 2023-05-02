209304
Are government training grants the answer for B.C.'s lack of skilled labour?

Poll: Job skills training

British Columbia residents looking to upgrade their skills for future jobs will be eligible for a grant of up to $3,500 starting this fall.

Selina Robinson, B.C.'s post-secondary education and future skills minister, says the tuition grants for short-term training programs are part of the provincial government's plan to help people gain skills to succeed in a changing economy.

She says the $480 million plan is geared to help people acquire skills and seek new job opportunities while helping employers find trained employees to help grow businesses.

The government highlighted the future-ready plan in its budget earlier this year, saying it is a response to one of the biggest challenges facing B.C. businesses, which is access to more skilled workers.

A 10-year labour market outlook for B.C. has forecasted there will be more than a million job openings in the province.

The grant is available for more than 400 eligible training opportunities at post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. for jobs in areas like construction, technology, housing and clean energy.

The government says the grant program, which could see up to 8,500 newly trained skilled workers over the next three years, also includes lower student loan interest payment options.

