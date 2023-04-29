Should letter grades be phased out for Grade 8 and 9 report cards?

Photo: Contributed

Changes to high school report cards mean students in Grades 8 and 9 will no longer be given letter grades and percentages for marks, starting next year.

Instead, students in their first two years of high school will be given a description on a four-point provincial “proficiency scale” to indicate how they are doing in class.

Students in senior secondary Grades 10 to 12 will still receive traditional letter grades and marks.

Letter grades have already been phased out at the elementary school level.

Parents will still receive comments from teachers, describing how students are doing in class, areas they are doing well and others where they need to improve.

The latest changes to scrap letter grades for students in their first two years of high school are being directed by the provincial Ministry of Education and apply to secondary students across B.C.

Report card changes are meant to better reflect curriculum changes first adopted in 2016 which emphasized “core competencies” and “big ideas” rather than learning of particular content.

Currently, there are a wide variety of proficiency scales already in use in various school districts.

In North Vancouver, for instance, several International Baccalaureate programs have been using assessments like a proficiency scale since 2018.

The changes mean that all schools in B.C. will now follow the same scale to assess students up to Grade 9.

