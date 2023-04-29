210833
204337

Should letter grades be phased out for Grade 8 and 9 report cards?

Poll: Letter grades dropped

Castanet - | Story: 423924

Changes to high school report cards mean students in Grades 8 and 9 will no longer be given letter grades and percentages for marks, starting next year.

Instead, students in their first two years of high school will be given a description on a four-point provincial “proficiency scale” to indicate how they are doing in class.

Students in senior secondary Grades 10 to 12 will still receive traditional letter grades and marks.

Letter grades have already been phased out at the elementary school level.

Parents will still receive comments from teachers, describing how students are doing in class, areas they are doing well and others where they need to improve.

The latest changes to scrap letter grades for students in their first two years of high school are being directed by the provincial Ministry of Education and apply to secondary students across B.C.

Report card changes are meant to better reflect curriculum changes first adopted in 2016 which emphasized “core competencies” and “big ideas” rather than learning of particular content.

Currently, there are a wide variety of proficiency scales already in use in various school districts.

In North Vancouver, for instance, several International Baccalaureate programs have been using assessments like a proficiency scale since 2018.

The changes mean that all schools in B.C. will now follow the same scale to assess students up to Grade 9.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

April 27, 2023 - 4858 votes
Is a "children's code" needed to protect digital information of children on line?

Yes: 3991
No: 457
Unsure: 410

April 26, 2023 - 7686 votes
Have you been directly affected by the federal government workers strike?

Yes: 1635
No: 6051

April 25, 2023 - 7425 votes
Which Canadian NHL team will go the furthest in the Stanley Cup playoffs?

Toronto: 1618
Winnipeg: 519
Edmonton: 4356
Unsure: 932

April 24, 2023 - 11203 votes
Poll: Do you believe drug users would abide by a provincial law banning drugs in parks or playgrounds?

Yes: 1330
No: 9565
Unsure: 308

April 22, 2023 - 9156 votes
Does Canada's bail system need to be reformed?

Yes: 8599
No: 213
Unsure: 344



Previous Poll Results

Is a "children's code" needed to protect digital information of children on line?

Total Votes:  4862
Yes: 
82.15%
No: 
9.42%
Unsure: 
8.43%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


202006
213141
211646