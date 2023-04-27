Is a "children's code" needed to protect digital information of children on line?

Photo: Contributed

Kids are increasingly on their phones, tablets and computers sharing personal information widely, consenting to terms of use on phone apps without comprehending them and blindly accepting tracking cookies used for business purposes, B.C.’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy heard at a youth forum held by his office last month.

Such activity in the face of no specific digital privacy and information sharing regulations tailored for youth, says McEvoy, is concerning enough for him to embark on developing a “Children’s Code” to ensure businesses properly engage with and better protect the digital information of children living in the province.

"The code and our commitment to continuing our conversation with B.C. youth are steps toward the wider goal of ensuring that today’s youth are able to enjoy the tremendous and exciting potential of technology while minimizing opportunities for bad actors to manipulate youth for their own gains," wrote McEvoy in a report published April 26.

McEvoy is also exploring how provincial lawmakers and regulators, including the likes of school boards, can create stronger digital age guidelines for privacy and information sharing standards for youth that will be underpinned by existing fundamentals of privacy rights found in the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

“While our legislation is based on fundamentally important privacy values like accountability, there is also a need for governments to enact specific safeguards to meet the challenges posed by increasingly sophisticated technologies,” stated McEvoy.

McEvoy said the potential harms and benefits of this digital environment on child and youth development is “not completely understood,” however, questions raised by this “technological tsunami” should compel society as a whole — not just legislators, policy makers and regulators — to seek answers.

“Today’s young people are the first to grow up in an all-encompassing digital environment — tethered to devices fuelled by ever sophisticated artificial intelligence that is linked globally,” wrote McEvoy.

The March 9 youth forum hosted some high school students, cybercrime whistleblower Christopher Wylie and Mera Selanders, a privacy rights lawyer with the BC Civil Liberties Association, and Matthew Johnson, director of education with media literacy charity MediaSmarts.

