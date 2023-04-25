210833
Which Canadian NHL team will go the furthest in the Stanley Cup playoffs?
Toronto 
Winnipeg 
Edmonton 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  546


The Edmonton Oilers' theme heading into the fourth game of their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings was to keep hammering at the rock until it split.

The Oilers finally found the five-on-five offence to go with their potent power play Sunday and edged the Kings 5-4 in overtime.

The best-of-seven, first-round series returns to Edmonton on Tuesday tied at two wins apiece.

"We're bunkered in for a long series," Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said.

Edmonton fought back from a three-goal deficit after the opening period.

Five goals, and three even-strength, was a series high for the Oilers, who led the regular season in goal production.

"We have a belief if you do things harder and longer than the opposition, eventually you get rewarded," Woodcroft said.

Zach Hyman had been among the snake-bitten Oilers around the Kings' net. His first goal of this post-season was Sunday's OT winner.

"Playoff hockey, you've got a short period of time to make an impact or else you're not going to be playing for long, right?" Hyman said.

"You don't score every game in hockey. You've just got to keep shooting, keep taking it to the net, keep trying to get the puck back.

"They're a good, defensive team. They play tight, they play hard. We had a lot of chances. Got to start burying them."

Hyman beat Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo between the pads at 10:39 of extra time in the third overtime game of the series.

"It's my first overtime playoff winner, so probably the most important goal of my career to date," Hyman said.

The Kings scored OT power-play goals take the first and third games of the series.

April 22, 2023 - 9156 votes
Does Canada's bail system need to be reformed?

Yes: 8599
No: 213
Unsure: 344

April 20, 2023 - 8398 votes
Should municipalities hold off passing bylaws that could undermine drug decriminalization in B.C.?

Yes: 2871
No: 4935
Unsure: 592

April 19, 2023 - 8689 votes
Should back-to-work legislation be used to end the current strike by federal public service workers?

Yes: 4245
No: 3872
Unsure: 572

April 18, 2023 - 10280 votes
Do you regularly use Twitter?

Yes: 1364
No: 8916

April 17, 2023 - 14294 votes
Where does your family buy most of its groceries?

Costco: 3156
Superstore: 3969
Save On Foods: 2859
Safeway: 543
No Frills: 251
Your Independent Grocer: 749
FreshCo: 485
IGA: 278
Nesters: 170
Other: 1834



Poll: Do you believe drug users would abide by a provincial law banning drugs in parks or playgrounds?

Total Votes:  11163
Yes: 
11.83%
No: 
85.41%
Unsure: 
2.76%

