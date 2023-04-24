Poll: Do you believe drug users would abide by a provincial law banning drugs in parks or playgrounds?

Photo: Contributed Kelowna City Park

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says he’s hopeful that his proposal to exclude parks with playgrounds from drug decriminalization rules, which took effect earlier this year, will go into effect before this summer.

The provincial government decriminalized small amounts of street drugs in B.C. earlier this year as part of a three-year pilot program, now Dyas wants to modify the proposal to keep drug use out of parks and playgrounds.

"We're hopeful. I was able to meet with Minister Farnworth and brought it to his attention," Dyas said this week.

"There is already a list of areas like schools where decriminalization does not stay in place. So these are particular areas that we could just add to that exclusion area."

The mayor says he wants the measures to be enforced across the province and not just in certain municipalities. "We want a consistent and harmonized approach."

Interior Health last week sent a letter to all municipalities in the region urging them to wait six months for observation before jumping to pass bylaws that could undermine decriminalization. The health authority said decriminalization in other countries did not bring with it an increase in public drug use.

Dyas says during a ride-along with the RCMP he witnessed “situations where there were individuals sitting in playgrounds, on swing sets, or things along those lines.”

“There was the inability for the RCMP to go up and say, 'you can't stay here.' Potentially syringes or foil being left in a playground, or a park area where there are children. With the strength of the drugs today even a simple touch can be very scary," said Dyas.

While some municipalities like Penticton and Sicamous have taken steps to pass bylaws banning drugs in parks, Dyas would prefer Okanagan mayors work together to come up with a consistent plan that works for everyone.

"Our hope is we're able to continue to advocate the provincial government, it's just an addition, it's not a restructuring of that whole decriminalization, these areas are not safe.”

"I was in Rutland (for a meeting) the other evening, and it was basically about crime and safety. Someone brought up the idea that they're unable to have a cigarette or a beverage walking through a park but people are allowed to kind of sit and do drugs. It's just important to be as protective as possible for all of our citizens while we deal with the other aspects on a mental health platform," says Dyas.

One of the reasons Dyas is hoping the province can amend its pilot project before summer is to avoid an influx of drug users in local parks when the weather warms up.

