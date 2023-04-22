213347
Does Canada's bail system need to be reformed?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  3172


Does Canada's bail system need to be reformed?

Poll: Bail reform

Story: 422666

British Columbia Premier David Eby says his provincial and territorial counterparts are unanimous in calling on the federal government to implement bail reforms and expand support to fight against guns and gangs in communities.

Eby says the premiers met Friday with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, where the importance of encouraging the federal government and provincial and municipal leaders to build safe communities was highlighted.

The virtual meeting with police chiefs took place after recent violent attacks in Metro Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina and Toronto.

Eby says in a statement that Canadians are concerned about the crime and violence they’re seeing in neighbourhoods and in public places like transit and parks.

He says preliminary data on bail hearings in B.C. indicate that more than half of the attempts by prosecutors to keep alleged offenders in custody are being rejected by the courts.

Eby says the federal government must act on a recent promise to amend bail laws to address the national risk to public safety that has become apparent in every province and territory.

