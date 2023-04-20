Should municipalities hold off passing bylaws that could undermine drug decriminalization in B.C.?

Photo: Colin Dacre An overdose prevention site sign in Kelowna.

Interior Health is urging municipalities to take a wait-and-see approach to drug decriminalization and not jump to pass bylaws that could undermine the intent of the change.

“We, Interior Health Medical Health Officers recommend a six-month observation period to monitor the effects of decriminalization on public consumption before implementing new bylaws or modifying existing ones,” says a letter dated April 14 and signed by six medical health officers sent to every municipality in the Interior Health region.

The letter says a waiting period would allow staff to determine if the new laws actually do result in an increase in public drug use “and give council the time to seek sound public health advice.”

B.C. embarked on a three-year pilot project on January 30 that allows adults to freely possess small amounts — less than 2.5 grams — of street drugs like heroin, meth and cocaine.

In response, a number of municipalities such as Penticton and Sicamous have started the process of bringing in bylaws to ban drug use in parks and other public spaces.

The letter from Interior Health, citing several studies, says that decriminalization in other countries has not resulted in increases in drug use or drug-related harm or crime.

“Interior Health Medical Health Officers do not promote substance use in public spaces, as you will know from our work on tobacco and alcohol,” the letter said.

“However, punitive approaches (usually ticketing/fines, which can escalate to jail if someone cannot afford to pay) would be perpetuating the harms we are trying to reduce with this exemption.”

The letter emphasized that the vast majority of drug users consume their drugs at home, and it is a very small group that are forced to use in public spaces. The medical health officers said a better strategy to prevent the public use of drugs would be to provide supervised consumption sites.

The medical health officers say that while some communities have supervised consumption sites, their hours are often limited or don’t support smoking or inhalation, the most popular way of using drugs.

Interior Health itself is the agency that operates most safe consumption sites and ostensibly sets hours. In Kelowna, listed hours at the overdose prevention site are just 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

