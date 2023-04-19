Should back-to-work legislation be used to end the current strike by federal public service workers?

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Federal employees on the picket line in downtown Kelowna Wednesday morning.

Dozens of federal employees took to the streets outside of Kelowna's Service Canada Centre and Passport Services Wednesday morning for what's being described as one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.

Strike action began across the country Wednesday after the government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada couldn't come to an agreement on key contract issues by the Tuesday night deadline.

About 155,000 workers are involved in the dispute.

Picket lines are being set up at about 250 locations across Canada, including locally in downtown Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops.

Dozens of federal employees are circling Kelowna's Service Canada Centre and Passport Services building near the Queensway bus loop Wednesday morning, displaying signs that read “Fair wages now,” “How's this for collaboration?” and “2% is for milk.”

The union's last public proposal was annual raises of 4.5 per cent for 2021, 2022, and 2021, while the Treasury Board previously shared an offer to increase wages by 2.06 per cent on average over four years.

On Sunday, the government says it offered the union a nine per cent raise over three years on the recommendation of the Public Interest Commission.

The strike is a long-time coming, with initial negotiations beginning back in June 2021 when the union first started looking for a new contract. The union declared an impasse in May 2022 and both parties filed labour complaints.

Mediated contract negotiations began in early April and continued through the weekend.

