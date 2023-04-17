212785
209446
Where does your family buy most of its groceries?
Costco 
Superstore 
Save On Foods 
Safeway 
No Frills 
Your Independent Grocer 
FreshCo 
IGA 
Nesters 
Other 
Total Votes:  3060


Where does your family buy most of its groceries?

Poll: grocery store of choice

Castanet - | Story: 421835

Costco has not sought to increase its profits amid rapidly rising grocery prices in Canada, said Pierre Riel, the executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Costco Wholesale International and Canada, in front of a parliamentary committee studying food inflation.

Riel, who spoke before the committee Monday evening, is the fifth executive of a major grocer to appear before the committee, after calls from federal politicians for the grocery industry to be more transparent about rising prices and profits.

Early in March, the heads of Loblaw, Metro and Empire, the largest Canadian grocers, told MPs that food inflation has not been caused by profit-mongering.

Later the same month, Walmart Canada's CEO echoed the others, saying the American giant is not trying to profit from food inflation.

At the meeting, Riel touted Costco’s employee benefits and pay as well as the retailer’s unique model, where customers pay for memberships in order to access the company’s warehouse-style stores.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

April 15, 2023 - 11995 votes
Do you support a government ban on TikTok?

Yes: 8638
No: 2561
Unsure: 796

April 13, 2023 - 7120 votes
Do you like the name BC United for a political party?

Yes: 1889
No: 4417
Unsure: 814

April 12, 2023 - 6265 votes
Should Twitter label accounts associated with the CBC as

Yes: 4278
No: 1516
Unsure: 471

April 11, 2023 - 6949 votes
Do you think B.C. Premier David Eby wil call an election before the fixed election date in October 2024?

Yes: 2419
No: 3342
Unsure: 1188

April 5, 2023 - 12017 votes
Should B.C. municipalities drop their 50 km/h speed limits to 40 km/h?

Yes: 2968
No: 8759
Unsure: 290



Previous Poll Results

Do you support a government ban on TikTok?

Total Votes:  11995
Yes: 
72.01%
No: 
21.35%
Unsure: 
6.64%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


211639
211786
210167