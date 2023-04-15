212785
Do you support a government ban on TikTok?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  3591


Montana lawmakers moved one step closer Thursday to passing a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state, a move that’s bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned.

Montana's proposal, which has backing from the state's GOP-controlled legislature, is more sweeping than bans in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices.

The House endorsed the bill 60-39 on Thursday. A final House vote will likely take place Friday before the bill goes to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. He has banned TikTok on government devices in Montana. The Senate passed the bill 30-20 in March.

TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been under intense scrutiny over concerns it could hand over user data to the Chinese government or push pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation on the platform. Leaders at the FBI, CIA and numerous lawmakers of both parties have raised those concerns but haven’t presented any evidence to prove it has happened.

Supporters of a ban point to two Chinese laws that compel companies in the country to cooperate with the government on state intelligence work. They also point out other troubling episodes, such as a disclosure by ByteDance in December that it fired four employees who accessed the IP addresses and other data of two journalists while attempting to uncover the source of a leaked report about the company.

Previous Polls

April 13, 2023 - 7012 votes
Do you like the name BC United for a political party?

Yes: 1863
No: 4353
Unsure: 796

April 12, 2023 - 6265 votes
Should Twitter label accounts associated with the CBC as

Yes: 4278
No: 1516
Unsure: 471

April 11, 2023 - 6949 votes
Do you think B.C. Premier David Eby wil call an election before the fixed election date in October 2024?

Yes: 2419
No: 3342
Unsure: 1188

April 5, 2023 - 12017 votes
Should B.C. municipalities drop their 50 km/h speed limits to 40 km/h?

Yes: 2968
No: 8759
Unsure: 290

April 4, 2023 - 5858 votes
Do B.C. municipal councils need mandatory codes of conduct rather than voluntary ones?

Yes: 5009
No: 564
Unsure: 285



