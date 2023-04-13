209304
Do you like the name BC United for a political party?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1912


Do you like the name BC United for a political party?

Poll: New party name

Castanet - | Story: 421218

Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon lowered the curtain on the British Columbia Liberal Party Wednesday, ushering in BC United, a new name and branding for the political party once led by premiers Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark.

Falcon, who championed the name change during his leadership campaign, said it was a bold bridge-building move and voters would have 18 months to become familiar with the new name before the 2024 fixed election date

"This is very exciting for me," Falcon said in an interview before the official announcement to party members gathered at a Surrey, B.C., hotel ballroom on Wednesday.

"It is not often a major established party that had a name for 30 years has come forward and said we're going to do a complete shift and a total new direction," he said. "I'm excited about that. I like it."

The new party logo is designed to represent a stylized bridge with the words BC United, he said.

The logo replaces the party's former primary colours of red, blue and yellow with pink and teal tones that still reflect the party's legacy but with shifting emphasis, Falcon said.

"The colours to me are so great because they are just so not political colours," he said. "It represents the new, vibrant fresh approach. That was really important for me when I thought about the party when I was running to be leader."

The party announced in November that 80 per cent of Liberal members voted to proceed with the name change to BC United.

Falcon said reconsidering the party's name was a priority during his leadership campaign where he promised full-scale renewal.

Debate about changing the party's name has been around for decades as some members worried about a perceived — but inaccurate — connection to the federal Liberal party.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

April 12, 2023 - 6208 votes
Should Twitter label accounts associated with the CBC as

Yes: 4242
No: 1501
Unsure: 465

April 11, 2023 - 6949 votes
Do you think B.C. Premier David Eby wil call an election before the fixed election date in October 2024?

Yes: 2419
No: 3342
Unsure: 1188

April 5, 2023 - 12017 votes
Should B.C. municipalities drop their 50 km/h speed limits to 40 km/h?

Yes: 2968
No: 8759
Unsure: 290

April 4, 2023 - 5858 votes
Do B.C. municipal councils need mandatory codes of conduct rather than voluntary ones?

Yes: 5009
No: 564
Unsure: 285

April 3, 2023 - 7402 votes
Is the B.C. government doing enough to address the housing crisis?

Yes: 2135
No: 4551
Unsure: 716



Previous Poll Results

Should Twitter label accounts associated with the CBC as

Total Votes:  6208
Yes: 
68.33%
No: 
24.18%
Unsure: 
7.49%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


209467
199701
211645