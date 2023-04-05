209304
Should B.C. municipalities drop their 50 km/h speed limits to 40 km/h?

Poll: Municipal speed limits

A report will consider whether Peachland should move to 40 km/h speed limits on most of its roads.

Council approved a motion from Mayor Patrick Van Minsel that directs municipal staff to look at ways to improve road safety “including consideration of a 40km/h speed limit, improving signage and increasing the use of speed corridor readers.”

The idea of 40 km/h limits got a warm reception from councillors with some insisting Princeton Avenue should be included.

Councillors Terry Condon and Randey Brophy pointed out that lower limits won’t make a difference without enforcement. Van Minsel said he plans to meet with the RCMP to discuss increased speed-limit enforcement.

“We need to take those cowboys out of our traffic,” Van Minsel said, referring to speeders on Princeton Avenue.

“I took a drive through all of Peachland and did 40k everywhere and I must say it’s a pleasant speed,” the mayor said. “It’s safe and it makes most of our roads safe.”

The mayor is also lobbying the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to lower the speed limit on Highway 97 to 70 km/h between the Hardy Falls area and Antler’s Beach. He said the ministry is willing to consider lowering the limit in part of that section.

The ministry is also willing to move forward with planning short-term improvements to the Renfrew Road-Highway 97 intersection around Hardy Falls that would include a T-shaped intersection and right-turn lane off the highway, Van Minsel said.

