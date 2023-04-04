Do B.C. municipal councils need mandatory codes of conduct rather than voluntary ones?

Photo: Contributed

A council meeting in the small Island community of Tahsis descends into chaos, with members of the public in a yelling match with Deputy Mayor Sarah Fowler, and a councillor grabbing a gavel from the deputy mayor’s hand.

In North Saanich, Mayor Peter Jones shuts down questions from councillors concerned about the advisory committee on the district’s official community plan, prompting one councillor to refer to Jones as “Mr. Hitler.” The councillor later resigned.

In the Lower Mainland, council meetings in Lions Bay and Harrison Hot Springs are marked by acrimony, to the point where the province looks at hiring an adviser to sort out their differences.

Jen Ford, president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities, said the UBCM has been hearing from local governments across the province that are struggling with conduct problems and calling for resources.

While each community differs, Ford said one dominant theme with recent council strife is that some council members believe they represent only those who voted for them. Those mayors and councillors, she said, are missing the point that “when we’re elected, we’re elected to represent all members of our community.”

It’s important that councils work out conduct problems professionally so they don’t erode community members’ trust in the institution of local government, Ford said. “When these things get out of hand, they take us away from the business that our communities have elected us to do.”

In response to municipal requests, a Working Group on Responsible Conduct was formed, with members from UBCM, the province and the Local Government Management Association.

The group provides training and education for recently elected municipal politicians on how to conduct themselves and focus on the work of local government, “and to not distract from the work with these personal issues coming to the council table,” Ford said.

Training includes a short online course that involves making decisions based on real-life scenarios, a guide to help local governments deal with conduct issues and a database of external resources providing coaching and guidance.

“This is a serious issue that local elected officials really need to take seriously, to hold themselves to a code of conduct, and to hold other members of council to understand the rules of engagement and to work well together,” Ford said.

