211003
205251
Are you happy with the federal budget?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Didn't pay attention to the budget 
Total Votes:  945


Are you happy with the federal budget?

Poll: Federal budget

Castanet - | Story: 418551

The federal Liberals' latest budget announced new spending primarily on the clean economy and health care, but even with that relatively tight focus, the federal government is projected to continue running deficits over the next five years.

Many economists are expressing disappointment in the federal budget and its fiscal projections, noting the government could be in trouble if the economy slows more than it is expected to.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promised that Tuesday's budget would be fiscally restrained in light of a slowing economy that could weigh on government coffers.

But the fiscal projections in the budget show the deficit has been revised upward since the fall, showing no end in sight for deficits, despite the fall budget update in November projecting a balanced budget in 2027-28.

Tuesday's budget forecast a $14 billion deficit in 2027-28, and higher deficits each year than had previously been projected.

Former parliamentary budget officer Kevin Page says it's not surprising that the deficit is higher than what was forecast in the fall, given that the economic outlook has since worsened.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

March 28, 2023 - 5968 votes
Do you feel safe on public transit?

Yes: 773
No: 2626
Do not use public transit: 2569

March 27, 2023 - 8318 votes
Should pets be a legal consideration when it comes to divorce?

Yes: 5610
No: 2071
Unsure: 637

March 25, 2023 - 10927 votes
Should Canada and the U.S. restrict asylum seekers crossing their shared border?"

Yes: 9271
No: 1023
Unsure: 633

March 23, 2023 - 13081 votes
Do you feel Canadians are paying too much for cell phone services?

Yes: 12767
No: 206
Unsure: 108

March 22, 2023 - 7158 votes
Should Canada increase how much it spends on its military defence?

Yes: 5321
No: 1521
Unsure: 316



Previous Poll Results

Do you feel safe on public transit?

Total Votes:  5968
Yes: 
12.95%
No: 
44%
Do not use public transit: 
43.05%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


210987
210976
199701
210154