Do you feel Canadians are paying too much for cell phone services?

The CRTC said it is already reviewing wireless roaming fees as Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne signalled concerns about companies hiking rates even as phone bills in other jurisdictions are on the decline.

In a letter to CRTC chairwoman and CEO Vicky Eatrides on Thursday, Champagne asked the federal telecommunications regulator to look into rising roaming fees, saying the CRTC plays an important role in promoting affordability and empowering consumers to make informed decisions.

In a letter of response, Eatrides said the CRTC has already started comparing roaming rates of Canadian companies to those of carriers in other countries. She said ancillary fees "have the potential to undermine the work we are doing to lower wireless prices."

"Our preliminary results confirm what many Canadians are feeling — that international roaming rates we pay are higher. We will be commissioning a study to examine this issue in greater detail," Eatrides wrote.

"As the telecommunications regulator, we take seriously attempts to increase Canadians’ bills through ancillary fees. We will continue to use all available tools to address this type of behaviour and will keep Canadians apprised of developments."

Earlier this month, Telus and Bell both raised their U.S. and international roaming rates. Telus customers must now pay $14 daily to roam in the U.S., up from $12, while those visiting other destinations are charged $16, marking a $1 increase.

Bell users face a daily $13 charge to roam in the U.S., up from $12, and $16 in other countries, up from $15. Rogers, which has not announced a similar hike recently, charges $12 and $15 for daily U.S. and international roaming, respectively.

Roaming fees are part of "a concerning trend to charge more for existing services broadly at a time when inflationary pressures are making it difficult for Canadians to pay their bills," Champagne's letter reads.

None of the three companies immediately responded to requests for comment on the letter.

