209557
210559
Do B.C. recall rules for MLAs need to be less or more stringent?
Less 
More 
Leave them as they are 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  333


Do B.C. recall rules for MLAs need to be less, or more, stringent?

Poll: Recall rules

Castanet - | Story: 417259

The campaign to recall Premier David Eby and force a Vancouver-Point Grey by-election has failed.

Elections BC gave proponent Salvatore Vetro the green light to begin the petition Jan. 17, with a deadline of March 20 and a requirement to collect at least 16,449 signatures.

Vetro said Monday that his team collected only 2,737 signatures, which is 13,712 less than the minimum required to remove the NDP leader from the seat he has held since 2013.

“We may have lost the battle, but we didn't lose the war,” Vetro said. “We are continuing on with educating the public through Bill 36 as the focus and also to try and attract those that don't go to vote, and that usually amounts to 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the people.”

Vetro, an actor and former bus driver who opposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates, said he was motivated to organize the recall campaign based on the NDP government’s Health Professions and Occupations Act.

The NDP majority rammed the bill through the Legislature on Nov. 24, the last day of the fall session, without debate on more than two-thirds of the bill. It gives the government more power over a streamlined set of healthcare regulatory colleges.

“When a premier, unelected, invokes closure, and only discusses and cuts off the debate … that was a good reason why I called him a dictator, because he doesn't consult,” Vetro said.

Vetro said his campaign had 77 volunteers. Elections BC registered 271 canvassers, 116 of whom were actively pursuing eligible signatories: people registered to vote in the Vancouver-Point Grey riding at the last election in 2020 and currently registered to vote in B.C.

Eby has won three Vancouver-Point Grey elections in a row, most recently with 12,602 votes in 2020, a 51.3-per-cent share.

During the course of the recall campaign, Eby travelled around the province, making big ticket, campaign-style funding announcements after predecessor John Horgan left a $5.7 billion budget surplus. The governing party also ran ads on Vancouver radio stations, promoting Eby’s first 100 days in office.

Vetro’s petition was the third recall try in Vancouver-Point Grey, after unsuccessful attempts to unseat BC Liberal Leader Gordon Campbell in 1998 and 2003.

It was also the 28th all-time failure since the NDP government of Premier Mike Harcourt passed the direct democracy law in February 1995.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

March 18, 2023 - 9695 votes
Do you think there was foreign interference in B.C. municipal elections?

Yes: 4829
No: 3253
Unsure: 1613

March 16, 2023 - 8136 votes
Do you think former governor general David Johnston is the right person to oversee investigations into foreign interference in Canadian elections?

Yes: 1864
No: 5043
Unsure: 1229

March 15, 2023 - 7973 votes
Does B.C.'s tourism industry need government help to recover?

Yes: 1224
No: 6121
Unsure: 628

March 14, 2023 - 9015 votes
Should airlines be allowed to use safety-related issues to deny compensation for cancelled flights?

Yes: 1495
No: 6941
Unsure: 579

March 13, 2023 - 10330 votes
Do you feel financially better or worse off now than you did at this time a year ago?

Better off: 2546
Worse off: 6681
Unsure: 1103



Previous Poll Results

How happy are you?

Total Votes:  8913
Very happy: 
26.18%
Moderately happy: 
53.38%
Unhappy: 
20.44%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


209489
199702
210155