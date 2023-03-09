208128
Does B.C. need heavier fines for distracted driving to keep drivers off their phones?

Poll: Distracted driving fines

More than 100 North Shore drivers learned the hard way Tuesday that it doesn’t matter if your boss is calling, you were “checking the time” or plugging it in, if you use a cellphone while driving, you could face a nasty fine.

North Vancouver RCMP, West Vancouver Police and the RCMP’s highway patrol handed out 111 tickets in eight hours Tuesday for distracted driving, netting more than $40,000 in fines.

Of the tickets handed out, 85 were for using a cellphone while behind the wheel.

Police started the distracted driving blitz in the area of Marine Drive and Main Street in North Vancouver around 9 a.m. and ended near the intersection of Capilano Road and Marine Drive during the afternoon rush hour.

For the most part, officers just walked along the sidewalk and in some cases between lanes of stop-and-go traffic to easily spot drivers on their cell phones, said Const. Mansoor Sahak, spokesperson for the North Vancouver RCMP.

In some cases, people don’t know the laws around cellphone use, said Sahak, while in others “people know they’re not supposed to be on their phone.”

A fine for a first distracted driving ticket starts at $368 plus four penalty points on your driver’s licence and goes up from there for subsequent infractions.

Some drivers cried foul on social media at the decision to target areas where traffic is essentially stopped during rush hour. Others praised the distracted driving blitz, saying too many drivers are watching their screens instead of the road.

