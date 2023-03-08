Does Canada's bail system need to be reformed?

Photo: /Adrian Wyld B.C. Premier David Eby speaks with media during a news conference on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Ottawa. Eby says the federal government needs to reform Canada's bail system now instead of simply talking about reforming.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says the federal government needs to reform Canada's bail system now instead of simply talking about it.

His comments come after federal Justice Minister David Lametti said Ottawa is prepared to change the Criminal Code to add "more stickiness" for people seeking bail, and he plans to discuss the matter with his provincial counterparts on Friday.

Eby, speaking at a news conference, says B.C. residents are "very frustrated — and rightly so — with the small group of repeat, violent offenders" who are "cycling in and out" of the justice system.

B.C. has already taken a number of steps, such as directing new teams of prosecutors, probation officers and police to focus on repeat offenders within existing federal law.

Eby says the province is also "trying to interrupt the cycle" of people reoffending by providing programs such as peer responders and pairing police with mental health workers, but what B.C. can do is limited without a "strong federal partner."

What the province is looking for is "straightforward," Eby says: the ability to keep repeat violent offenders under police custody instead of having to grant bail and release them back into the public.

The issue of repeat offenders was also raised during question period in the B.C. legislature on Tuesday.

