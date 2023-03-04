209304
191148
Should the next RCMP commissioner be Indigenous?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  5068


Should the next RCMP commissioner be Indigenous?

Poll: Next RCMP top cop

Castanet - | Story: 414335

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next commissioner of the RCMP is "an excellent idea."

He made the comment in response to questions from reporters in Winnipeg today about a call from some First Nations leadership for the government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is set to retire from her post this month, slightly before the end of her five-year term.

She was appointed in April 2018 and led the force during a chaotic few years that included the deadliest mass shooting in modern Canadian history, along with growing calls to defund the police and allegations of systemic racism in the force.

Trudeau says the next RCMP commissioner will be selected through an independent process and he did not commit to ensuring Lucki's successor is Indigenous.

He says bringing change to an institution like the RCMP "is not just about putting the right person at the top."

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

March 2, 2023 - 7330 votes
Should back-country skiing be temporarily halted in B.C. given the current avalanche conditions?

Yes: 5116
No: 1760
Unsure: 454

March 1, 2023 - 7251 votes
Are you happy with the latest B.C. budget?

Yes: 1242
No: 4721
Unsure: 1288

February 28, 2023 - 8832 votes
Should prescription contraception be free in B.C.?

Yes: 5914
No: 2517
Unsure: 401

February 27, 2023 - 11902 votes
Are you comfortable having the TikTok app on your phone?

Yes: 1517
No: 5329
Unsure: 598
Do not use TiKTok: 4458

February 25, 2023 - 9468 votes
Has Canada done enough to support Ukraine since its war with Russia started a year ago?

Yes: 6116
No: 2540
Unsure: 812



Previous Poll Results

Should back-country skiing be temporarily halted in B.C. given the current avalanche conditions?

Total Votes:  7330
Yes: 
69.8%
No: 
24.01%
Unsure: 
6.19%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


199702