209390
Are you happy with the latest B.C. budget?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1157


Are you happy with the latest B.C. budget?

Poll: B.C. budget

Castanet - | Story: 413967

British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy has tabled a budget that forecasts deficits totalling $11 billion over the next three years, in contrast to this year’s hefty surplus.

Big-ticket expenditures include almost $6.4 billion in new health funding, with about $1 billion for mental health and addictions services, while housing gets an additional $4.2 billion.

Economic growth is forecast to drop to 0.4 per cent in 2023, down from 2.8 per cent last year, but Conroy says the government won’t respond to uncertainty with cuts or reduced services, because "that’s not what British Columbians want.”

The budget includes a commitment to free contraception, increased disability and income assistance rates, and an income-tested tax credit for renters of up to $400.

Spending already undertaken by Premier David Eby’s government is forecast to reduce the 2022-2023 surplus to $3.6 billion, while deficits of $4.2 billion, $3.8 billion and $3 billion are projected over the next three years.

Conroy says the government has been “putting the surplus to work, now,” and such a windfall is “unlikely to happen again.”

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

The Finance Ministry says the government is investing $4.5 billion to combat inflation over three years, with new spending and tax breaks.

Conroy says in Tuesday’s speech to the legislature that the budget will help British Columbians “weather the storm” of global forces, including inflation and the predicted economic slowdown.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 28, 2023 - 8778 votes
Should prescription contraception be free in B.C.?

Yes: 5880
No: 2498
Unsure: 400

February 27, 2023 - 11902 votes
Are you comfortable having the TikTok app on your phone?

Yes: 1517
No: 5329
Unsure: 598
Do not use TiKTok: 4458

February 25, 2023 - 9468 votes
Has Canada done enough to support Ukraine since its war with Russia started a year ago?

Yes: 6116
No: 2540
Unsure: 812

February 23, 2023 - 9847 votes
If you could, would you move to a four-day work week?

Yes: 7996
No: 1507
Unsure: 344

February 22, 2023 - 8478 votes
Should Canada beef up its defence capabilities in the Arctic?

Yes: 7170
No: 949
Unsure: 359



Previous Poll Results

Should prescription contraception be free in B.C.?

Total Votes:  8780
Yes: 
66.99%
No: 
28.45%
Unsure: 
4.56%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


199701