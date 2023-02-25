209184
Has Canada done enough to support Ukraine since its war with Russia started a year ago?

Poll: Canada's Ukraine aid

From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians were expected to take part Friday in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Spearheaded by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, some 40 "Stand With Ukraine" events are planned for major cities across the country, from St.John's, Newfoundland to Whitehorse, Yukon. The events were scheduled for various times throughout the day, however, the bulk of them will be candlelight vigils in the early evening.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make an appearance in Toronto and speak to the media about the grim anniversary. He will be flanked this afternoon by Defence Minister Anita Anand. Trudeau will also take part in a vigil later in the day for the victims of the war.

On Thursday, the prime minister said Canada's support for Ukraine will not wither. He noted that the people of Ukraine are not just fighting for themselves, but for the ideals and rules that underpin all democracies.

The year-long conflict has taken a deadly toll on the Ukrainian population, with tens of thousands of civilians killed and millions more displaced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning issued a defiant video address, recalling the terror unleashed a year ago by the Russian assault and vowing to push for victory in 2023.

