209608
204658
If you could, would you move to a four-day work week?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1956


If you could, would you move to a four-day work week?

Poll: Shorter work week

Contributed - | Story: 412928

Work less, get more.

A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world's largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and had better work-life balance.

That was all while companies reported revenue largely stayed the same during the trial period last year and even grew compared with the same six months a year earlier, according to findings released this week.

“We feel really encouraged by the results, which showed the many ways companies were turning the four-day week from a dream into a realistic policy, with multiple benefits," said David Frayne, research associate at University of Cambridge, who helped lead the team conducting employee interviews for the trial. “We think there is a lot here that ought to motivate other companies and industries to give it a try."

The university's team worked with researchers from Boston College; Autonomy, a research organization focused on the future of work; and the 4 Day Week Global nonprofit community to see how the companies from industries spanning marketing to finance to nonprofits and their 2,900 workers would respond to reduced work hours while pay stayed the same.

Not surprisingly, employees reported benefits, with 71% less burned out, 39% less stressed and 48% more satisfied with their job than before the trial.

Of the workers, 60% said it was easier to balance work and responsibilities at home, while 73% reported increased satisfaction with their lives. Fatigue was down, people were sleeping more and mental health improved, the findings show.

That's just what Platten’s fish and chips restaurant in the English seaside town of Wells-Next-The Sea has found, especially in the hospitality industry where people often work seven days a week.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 22, 2023 - 8445 votes
Should Canada beef up its defence capabilities in the Arctic?

Yes: 7145
No: 941
Unsure: 359

February 21, 2023 - 8294 votes
Do you think foreign interference played a part in the outcome of the last federal election?

Yes: 4566
No: 2765
Unsure: 963

February 18, 2023 - 19705 votes
Was the federal government justified in invoking the Emergencies Act?

Yes: 8488
No: 10827
Unsure: 390

February 16, 2023 - 13543 votes
How much do you tip your server in a restaurant?

Less than 12%: 2051
12%: 1066
15%: 5588
18%: 1947
More than 18%: 2295
Don't tip: 596

February 15, 2023 - 9232 votes
Should Canada spend more on its military?

Yes: 6910
No: 1876
Unsure: 446



Previous Poll Results

Should Canada beef up its defence capabilities in the Arctic?

Total Votes:  8448
Yes: 
84.6%
No: 
11.15%
Unsure: 
4.25%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


208338
199701
208522