209177

Should Canada beef up its defences capabilities in the Arctic?

Poll: Arctic defence

Castanet - | Story: 412820

National Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is significantly building up its Arctic defence capabilities as increasing numbers of possible surveillance objects enter Canadian jurisdictions.

Speaking after touring shipbuilder Seaspan ULC's North Vancouver facility, Anand says the goal is to have a modernized Norad and improved continental defence "over the next number of years."

Anand says Ottawa has already committed almost $40 billion towards that end, and the result will be "a new northern-approach surveillance system" that will detect threats farther and farther north to protect Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic.

Anand's comments come after the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirmed today they are aware of recent Chinese efforts to monitor movements in Canadian airspace and waters through surveillance operations.

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported earlier that the Canadian military had detected Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic last fall.

Anand says this type of activity is "not new" and the Canadian government will "challenge China where we ought to" and "co-operate where we need to."

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 18, 2023 - 19705 votes
Was the federal government justified in invoking the Emergencies Act?

Yes: 8488
No: 10827
Unsure: 390

February 16, 2023 - 13543 votes
How much do you tip your server in a restaurant?

Less than 12%: 2051
12%: 1066
15%: 5588
18%: 1947
More than 18%: 2295
Don't tip: 596

February 15, 2023 - 9232 votes
Should Canada spend more on its military?

Yes: 6910
No: 1876
Unsure: 446

February 14, 2023 - 10822 votes
Would you have difficulty covering an unexpected expense of $500?

Yes: 3604
No: 6893
Unsure: 325

February 13, 2023 - 8927 votes
Should dash cams be mandatory in highway trucks?

Yes: 7749
No: 919
Unsure: 259



Previous Poll Results

Do you think foreign interference played a part in the outcome of the last federal election?

Total Votes:  8261
Yes: 
55.05%
No: 
33.33%
Unsure: 
11.62%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


202006
199702
208522