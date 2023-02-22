Should Canada beef up its defences capabilities in the Arctic?

Photo: Contributed

National Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is significantly building up its Arctic defence capabilities as increasing numbers of possible surveillance objects enter Canadian jurisdictions.

Speaking after touring shipbuilder Seaspan ULC's North Vancouver facility, Anand says the goal is to have a modernized Norad and improved continental defence "over the next number of years."

Anand says Ottawa has already committed almost $40 billion towards that end, and the result will be "a new northern-approach surveillance system" that will detect threats farther and farther north to protect Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic.

Anand's comments come after the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirmed today they are aware of recent Chinese efforts to monitor movements in Canadian airspace and waters through surveillance operations.

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported earlier that the Canadian military had detected Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic last fall.

Anand says this type of activity is "not new" and the Canadian government will "challenge China where we ought to" and "co-operate where we need to."

