Was the federal government justified in invoking the Emergencies Act?

Photo: The Canadian Press Public Order Emergency Commission's Commissioner Paul Rouleau.

The Public Order Emergency Commission said Friday the Liberal government met the "very high threshold" for invoking the Emergencies Act during the weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protests last winter.

The public inquiry also found that while the protest that blocked borders, clogged streets and led to sharp divides in public opinion was unlike anything the country had experienced, it was not unpredictable — and could have been better managed.

"Had various police forces and levels of government prepared for and anticipated events of this type and acted differently in response to the situation, the emergency that Canada ultimately faced could likely have been avoided," Justice Paul Rouleau, the commissioner of inquiry, concluded in his final report released Friday.

His report, which is more than 2,000 pages, describes in painstaking detail the genesis of the protests, the response by police and different levels of government, as well as the actions of the protesters and the role social media and false information played in fuelling the demonstrations.

The highly anticipated document is the culmination of more than 300 hours of testimony and 9,000 documents entered into evidence during seven weeks of hearings last fall.

The inquiry heard from more than 100 witnesses, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other cabinet members, senior bureaucrats, protest participants, police and City of Ottawa officials.

The examination was required after the Feb. 14, 2022 invocation of the Emergencies Act, which replaced the War Measures Act in 1988.

Trudeau became the first prime minister to trigger the law, which allowed for temporary measures including the regulation and prohibition of public assemblies, designation of secure places, direction to banks to freeze assets and a ban on support for participants. It was revoked Feb. 23.

