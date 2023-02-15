209041
Should Canada spend more on its military?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  883


The head of NATO is raising the prospect of hard targets for military spending which could put more pressure on Canada to invest billions more on defence.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg today urged the military alliance's 30 members to recommit to spending at least two per cent of their GDP on defence.

He said they should set firm requirements and timelines for meeting the target, unlike when it was first set in 2014.

Canada has long lagged most of its allies on spending as a share of GDP, and refused to fully commit to the target.

Successive Canadian governments have instead insisted that the two-per-cent target is a guideline rather than a requirement.

But if other allies heed Stoltenberg's call, it would put real pressure on Canada to invest billions more into the military.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Previous Polls

February 14, 2023 - 10783 votes
Would you have difficulty covering an unexpected expense of $500?

Yes: 3590
No: 6869
Unsure: 324

February 13, 2023 - 8927 votes
Should dash cams be mandatory in highway trucks?

Yes: 7749
No: 919
Unsure: 259

February 11, 2023 - 13120 votes
Should B.C. be spending more to address the toxic drug and overdose crisis?

Yes: 3714
No: 8513
Unsure: 893

February 9, 2023 - 7191 votes
Should Canada fast-track immigration for people in earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria?

Yes: 1499
No: 4935
Unsure: 757

February 8, 2023 - 10645 votes
Are you wary of flying in light of air travel issues such as delays, cancellations and lost bags?

Yes: 6040
No: 3126
No plans to fly: 1479



