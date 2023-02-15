Should Canada spend more on its military?
Poll: Military spending
Castanet - Feb 15, 2023 / 7:30 pm | Story: 411681
Photo: The Canadian Press /Olivier Matthys
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference following. Meeting of defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Olivier Matthys
The head of NATO is raising the prospect of hard targets for military spending which could put more pressure on Canada to invest billions more on defence.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg today urged the military alliance's 30 members to recommit to spending at least two per cent of their GDP on defence.
He said they should set firm requirements and timelines for meeting the target, unlike when it was first set in 2014.
Canada has long lagged most of its allies on spending as a share of GDP, and refused to fully commit to the target.
Successive Canadian governments have instead insisted that the two-per-cent target is a guideline rather than a requirement.
But if other allies heed Stoltenberg's call, it would put real pressure on Canada to invest billions more into the military.
