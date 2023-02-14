201442

Would you have difficulty covering an unexpected expense of $500?

Poll: Sudden expense

Castanet - | Story: 411309

More British Columbians report being in a position to cover an unexpected expense of $500 than their fellow Canadians, according to a Statistics Canada poll released Feb. 13.

In B.C., nearly one in five residents report they would have difficulty meeting such a payment, whereas the rate is about one in four (26 per cent) across Canada, reaching as high as one in three in Atlantic provinces and 28 per cent in Alberta.

There is a slightly larger percentage of women (29 per cent) reporting this difficulty than men (24 per cent) and younger people are more vulnerable to such a shock, as 35 per cent of people aged 35 to 44 years said that they would be unable to cover the expense, compared to 30 per cent of people aged 45 to 54.

Among racialized groups, 51 per cent of Black Canadians reported they would have trouble covering the $500 expense. The rate drops to 14 per cent among Chinese Canadians.

The Canadian Social Survey also polled respondents on housing prices and high price inflation on goods and services experienced in 2022.

Nearly half of British Columbians (46 per cent) reported being concerned about their ability to afford housing or rent, compared to 39 per cent in the Atlantic and Prairie provinces.

The poll found more concern among younger people and some racialized groups, although not all.

When asked if they were concerned about their ability to afford housing or rent, 58 per cent of people aged 15 to 24 years reported being “very concerned,” followed by 56 per cent of those aged 25 to 34 years and just 27 per cent of those aged 65+.

Black Canadians were most concerned about housing prices, at 74 per cent, followed by 65 per cent of South Asians, 48 per cent of Chinese and 38 per cent of “non-racialized, non-Indigenous” people.

The poll, published online, notes Canada saw the largest increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) since 1982 (10.9 per cent), with an increase of 6.8 per cent since 2021. Prices rose for all eight major components of the CPI, with the largest increases in transportation (10.6 per cent), food (8.9 per cent) and shelter (6.9 per cent).

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 13, 2023 - 8890 votes
Should dash cams be mandatory in highway trucks?

Yes: 7719
No: 914
Unsure: 257

February 11, 2023 - 13120 votes
Should B.C. be spending more to address the toxic drug and overdose crisis?

Yes: 3714
No: 8513
Unsure: 893

February 9, 2023 - 7191 votes
Should Canada fast-track immigration for people in earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria?

Yes: 1499
No: 4935
Unsure: 757

February 8, 2023 - 10645 votes
Are you wary of flying in light of air travel issues such as delays, cancellations and lost bags?

Yes: 6040
No: 3126
No plans to fly: 1479

February 7, 2023 - 9854 votes
Would you rather go out with your significant other on Valentine's Day or stay in?

Go out: 1648
Stay in: 5404
No significant other: 1195
Don't celebrate Valentine's Day: 1607



Previous Poll Results

Should dash cams be mandatory in highway trucks?

Total Votes:  8894
Yes: 
86.82%
No: 
10.29%
Unsure: 
2.89%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


205306
205426
199702
208522