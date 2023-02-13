Should dash cams be mandatory in highway trucks?

Photo: Contributed This was the damage following a collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke last month.

The mayor of Barriere wants to see dash cams in all commercial vehicles following another fatal collision on Highway 5 north of Kamloops, and he says he's sent a letter to Victoria seeking a sit-down with the transportation minister.

Following a deadly crash Thursday on Highway 5 just south of his community, Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer is suggesting all commercial vehicles should have mandatory dash cams to deter unsafe driving and help keep drivers alive.

Stamer stated that the idea came from a local trucking firm.

“When I looked at some of the things that they were doing with mandatory dash cams and tying it in with the now mandatory electronic logs, it only makes sense,” Stamer said.

"I've already talked to the Ministry of Transportation. They talked to CVSE. And if we could get the government on board and say, 'Yeah, this is a really good idea. You know, we could probably maybe offer a 5 per cent discount on your insurance if you guys jump on this thing.' And it wouldn't take that long for [Transportation] Minister [Rob] Fleming to probably put the legislation in place and have it happen."

Stamer said the dash cams could monitor the driving habits of commercial truckers with fines for any drivers who turn off the camera.

“What I'm suggesting is that almost every single incident we've had on our highway in the last three months since the snow fell has been directly resulted with semi traffic," he said.

"It hasn't been logging trucks, it's been transport trucks on our highways. And I'm suggesting that this might be a tool that we can use to maybe monitor some of the unsafe driving habits that's occurring.”

According to Stamer, instances of unsafe driving among commercial truckers has increased in recent years.

“All of us have seen a serious deterioration in some of the levels of experience and professionalism on the highways," he said.

"And I think it's high time that somebody wants to step up and say, yes, we're going to do something about it — we're going to make them accountable.”

