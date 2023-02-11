207391

Should B.C. be spending more to address the toxic drug and overdose crisis?

Poll: Overdose spending

Castanet - | Story: 410951

B.C. Premier David Eby says he doesn't mind being told his government's approach to the toxic drug and overdose crisis is too narrow and doomed to fail.

At least it shows a consensus that more needs to be done about an emergency that has cost more than 11,000 lives.

Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon opened the spring sitting of the legislature this week slamming the New Democrat government's approach to mental health and addictions treatment as an "utter failure," prompting a complimentary response from Eby.

"I'm actually grateful that the B.C. Liberals are now saying that the government and public should increase investment in public mental health and addiction treatment," Eby said Friday at a news conference.

"It's a shift in position for them and, frankly, a welcome one," he said. "They were a government that cut those supports and to have them say, 'Look, this is an emergency and we need to be investing more in treatment.' I welcome that. I encourage it."

The overdose crisis debate is expected to continue through the spring as the government highlighted in its throne speech its work on a model of addictions care that moves people from detox to treatment.

B.C.'s Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe recently reported 2,272 toxic drug overdose deaths in B.C. last year.

At least 11,171 deaths have been attributed to illicit drug toxicity since the public health emergency was declared in April 2016, she said.

Falcon said B.C.'s current plan isn't working and announced a proposal to spend $1.5 billion over three years, if elected, to overhaul addiction services in B.C. and build a recovery system of care.

The next B.C. election is set for the fall of 2024.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 9, 2023 - 7090 votes
Should Canada fast-track immigration for people in earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria?

Yes: 1479
No: 4866
Unsure: 745

February 8, 2023 - 10645 votes
Are you wary of flying in light of air travel issues such as delays, cancellations and lost bags?

Yes: 6040
No: 3126
No plans to fly: 1479

February 7, 2023 - 9854 votes
Would you rather go out with your significant other on Valentine's Day or stay in?

Go out: 1648
Stay in: 5404
No significant other: 1195
Don't celebrate Valentine's Day: 1607

February 6, 2023 - 6645 votes
Should Canada ban seabed mining off its coasts?

Yes: 4338
No: 1741
Unsure: 566

February 4, 2023 - 13379 votes
Was the federal government right to withdraw its gun bill amendment that defined assault-style weapons?

Yes: 9900
No: 2589
Unsure: 890



Previous Poll Results

Should Canada fast-track immigration for people in earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria?

Total Votes:  7090
Yes: 
20.86%
No: 
68.63%
Unsure: 
10.51%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


205306
208001
199702
208523