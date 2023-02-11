Should B.C. be spending more to address the toxic drug and overdose crisis?

Photo: The Canadian Press /Chad Hipolito B.C. Liberal Party leader Kevin Falcon speaking in the B.C. Legislature.

B.C. Premier David Eby says he doesn't mind being told his government's approach to the toxic drug and overdose crisis is too narrow and doomed to fail.

At least it shows a consensus that more needs to be done about an emergency that has cost more than 11,000 lives.

Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon opened the spring sitting of the legislature this week slamming the New Democrat government's approach to mental health and addictions treatment as an "utter failure," prompting a complimentary response from Eby.

"I'm actually grateful that the B.C. Liberals are now saying that the government and public should increase investment in public mental health and addiction treatment," Eby said Friday at a news conference.

"It's a shift in position for them and, frankly, a welcome one," he said. "They were a government that cut those supports and to have them say, 'Look, this is an emergency and we need to be investing more in treatment.' I welcome that. I encourage it."

The overdose crisis debate is expected to continue through the spring as the government highlighted in its throne speech its work on a model of addictions care that moves people from detox to treatment.

B.C.'s Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe recently reported 2,272 toxic drug overdose deaths in B.C. last year.

At least 11,171 deaths have been attributed to illicit drug toxicity since the public health emergency was declared in April 2016, she said.

Falcon said B.C.'s current plan isn't working and announced a proposal to spend $1.5 billion over three years, if elected, to overhaul addiction services in B.C. and build a recovery system of care.

The next B.C. election is set for the fall of 2024.

