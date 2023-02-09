207516

Should Canada fast-track immigration for people in earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria?

Poll: Fast-track immigration

Castanet - | Story: 410694

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser signalled this week that Canada may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria.

Two major earthquakes rocked southwestern Turkey and northwestern Syria in a matter of hours on Monday, destroying thousands of buildings.

The confirmed death toll keeps rising, with more than 19,800 people killed and at least another 64,000 injured.

Tens of thousands more are homeless in the middle of winter and struggling to access food, water and shelter.

Fraser said his department is trying to figure out the effect on permanent residency applicants already in Canada's immigration system to determine how to help them.

"This is a conversation that we're having," he told reporters.

"We’re trying to understand what the impact is on the clients who are in the system."

On Wednesday, Canada deployed a disaster assessment team to the region to determine what additional aid from Canada is needed.

And a team of search-and-rescue experts from British Columbia that independently offered to help was expected to begin on-the-ground work in the early hours of Thursday local time.

With time running out to recover more people from the rubble, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is pressing the international community to provide money for Turkey and Syria and work on physical access for aid to earthquake-stricken parts of Syria.

Canada announced on Tuesday that it was providing $10 million in humanitarian assistance.

On Wednesday, the government said it would also match up to $10 million in donations to the Canadian Red Cross earmarked for earthquake relief between Feb. 6 and 22.

Some groups, including the Federation of Canadian Turkish Associations, have urged Ottawa to do much more than it has so far.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 8, 2023 - 10599 votes
Are you wary of flying in light of air travel issues such as delays, cancellations and lost bags?

Yes: 6014
No: 3111
No plans to fly: 1474

February 7, 2023 - 9854 votes
Would you rather go out with your significant other on Valentine's Day or stay in?

Go out: 1648
Stay in: 5404
No significant other: 1195
Don't celebrate Valentine's Day: 1607

February 6, 2023 - 6645 votes
Should Canada ban seabed mining off its coasts?

Yes: 4338
No: 1741
Unsure: 566

February 4, 2023 - 13379 votes
Was the federal government right to withdraw its gun bill amendment that defined assault-style weapons?

Yes: 9900
No: 2589
Unsure: 890

February 2, 2023 - 9821 votes
Should school names be changed in light of modern day views of history?

Yes: 2224
No: 6984
Unsure: 613



Previous Poll Results

Are you wary of flying in light of air travel issues such as delays, cancellations and lost bags?

Total Votes:  10599
Yes: 
56.74%
No: 
29.35%
No plans to fly: 
13.91%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


199702