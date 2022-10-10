201634
Who will you vote for as the next mayor of Kamloops?
Ray Dhaliwal 
Dieter Dudy 
Reid Hamer-Jackson 
Sadie Hunter 
Arjun Singh 
Unsure 
Will not vote 
Total Votes:  1962


Who will you vote for to be Penticton's next mayor?

Poll: Penticton mayor's race

Castanet Staff - | Story: 389841

Penticton's first advance poll last Wednesday saw a total of 1,066 residents cast ballots for the Oct.15th municipal elections.

The City of Penticton said that the tally is on par with the turnout for the first advance poll of the 2018 election.

On Saturday, Penticton residents had another chance to cast an early ballot with voting taking place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Trade and Convention Centre on Power Street.

In the South Okanagan and Similkameen, voters have a few options to cast their ballot for their respective council member, mayor or regional district representative ahead of general election day.

Castanet has compiled a still-growing collection of candidate profiles for communities in the region. Click here to find your community and read more about the people vying for your vote.

Contact your local municipality or district to inquire about mail-in voting options.

General election day is Oct. 15.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Previous Polls

October 8, 2022 - 1962 votes
Who will you vote for as the next mayor of Kamloops?

Ray Dhaliwal: 109
Dieter Dudy: 146
Reid Hamer-Jackson: 349
Sadie Hunter: 168
Arjun Singh: 138
Unsure: 247
Will not vote: 805

October 6, 2022 - 1122 votes
Who will you vote for as Vernon's next mayor?

Scott Anderson: 160
Victor Cumming: 368
Erik Olsen: 358
Unsure: 66
Will not vote: 170

October 5, 2022 - 4907 votes
Which Kelowna mayoral candidate will you vote for?

Colin Basran: 910
Tom Dyas: 2328
David Habib: 639
Glendon Smedley: 26
Silverado Socrates: 85
Unsure: 489
Not planning to vote: 430

October 4, 2022 - 8439 votes
Do you agree that fighting crime by arresting more people is 'futile'?

Yes: 2282
No: 5649
Unsure: 508

October 3, 2022 - 8501 votes
Would you be able to afford an unexpected $200-per-month expense?

Yes: 4265
No: 3691
Unsure: 545



