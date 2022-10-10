Who will you vote for to be Penticton's next mayor?

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's first advance poll last Wednesday saw a total of 1,066 residents cast ballots for the Oct.15th municipal elections.

The City of Penticton said that the tally is on par with the turnout for the first advance poll of the 2018 election.

On Saturday, Penticton residents had another chance to cast an early ballot with voting taking place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Trade and Convention Centre on Power Street.

In the South Okanagan and Similkameen, voters have a few options to cast their ballot for their respective council member, mayor or regional district representative ahead of general election day.

Castanet has compiled a still-growing collection of candidate profiles for communities in the region. Click here to find your community and read more about the people vying for your vote.

Contact your local municipality or district to inquire about mail-in voting options.

General election day is Oct. 15.

