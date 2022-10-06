Who will you vote for as Vernon's next mayor?

Photo: Contributed The three candidates vying to be the next mayor of Vernon, (left to right) Scott Anderson, incumbent Victor Cumming and Erik Olsen appeared at an all-candidates forum earlier this week.

Vernon's three mayoralty candidates laid out their visions for the city Tuesday night.

Incumbent Victor Cumming and challengers Scott Anderson and Erik Olesen were grilled during the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce forum at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Anderson said the last four years "have been anything but smooth sailing." He quoted an author who said: "a pessimist will complain about the wind, an optimist will expect it to change, but a leader will adjust the sails."

He praised much of the city's work but said "we just need to adjust our sails" on issues from red tape on housing approvals to the visibility of Vernon's mayor.

Cumming, who was the only candidate to stand during his opening remarks, said: "Most people think we are responsible for everything." He said local governments handle the 5 Ps – "pavement, plumbing, protection, land planning, parks and rec ... and we've added another one, promotion."

Cumming said the city has been successful, even given the barriers of the past few years.

"We've accomplished amazing things, the province is surprised by what we've done with attainable housing ... community safety, economic development, tourism."

Olesen, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2018, said he's now more ready and that issues that were on table four years ago are still prevalent.

"Housing is the most talked about topic I encounter," he said, pointing to declining vacancy rates and the need for higher density home that newcomers can afford.

On crime, Cumming said bylaw files have fallen by 58% over the past four years, mainly due to provincial supportive housing. Two bylaw officers have been added, and two more RCMP officers.

He said the city must continue to work on housing and supports to alleviate the problem.

Olesen said he's seen improvements, "but they are not making the community feel that way" when it comes to safety.

Anderson said nipping crime in the bud is a matter of stopping the "little things" before worse crime takes root... "keeping graffiti off the walls, cleaning up the city."

He said the "catch and release" court system must be addressed and is not the fault of policing, and that there is an immediate need for drug treatment facilities in the area.

