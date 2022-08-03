193809
185130
Do you feel safe in your community?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  271


Do you feel safe in your community?

Poll: Public safety

Castanet Staff - | Story: 378622

A large tourism sector, lack of social services and growing population has pushed Kelowna’s crime rate to the highest in the country, according to the Central Okanagan's top Mountie.

Supt. Kara Triance held a news conference Wednesday to respond to a StatsCanada report that placed Metro Kelowna’s crime rate per 100,000 residents at the highest in the country.

Metro Kelowna spans the entire Central Okanagan Regional District.

“These numbers, don't get me wrong, are very concerning. We see that they're going up and responding accordingly,” Triance said, while outlining a number of proactive police measures the detachment has been rolling out.

Triance noted that StatsCanada’s crime rate figures omit visitors and tourists to the city, something that will push up the region’s crime rate.

She could not quantify that impact when asked what proportion of crimes can be attributed to tourists. When pressed about the relatively low crime rates of other tourist hot spots like Victoria and Vancouver, she said those larger centres have far more social services.

“Here, we know it can be a six month wait for somebody who has a complex addiction issue, who is committing crime in our area and arrested by our proactive enforcement team, and wanting to deal with their addiction,” Triance said. “Instead they're released out to the streets without a place to live, and left in a capacity where they'll be committing more crime.”

Triance said the “catch and release” justice system is also impacting crime rates, returning to past criticisms of prosecutors and the courts.

With Metro Kelowna being the fastest growing metropolitan area in Canada, all the municipalities serviced by the regional detachment have been increasing police funding — something Triance is grateful for.

“We know that with growth, we must increase our response, we're going to see a drive in incidents reported to the police and are going to see an increase in incidents reported based on population.”

She said they are focusing on partnerships with community associations and groups to address issues in neighbourhoods. Partnerships with Interior Health and other social service groups are targeting the root cause of crime.

“I am not here to tell you that we don't have a problem that needs to be responded to. I'm here to tell you that these concerning statistics are ones that we are actively working on.”

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

July 30, 2022 - 13899 votes
Would you get the Monkeypox vaccine if it was offered to you?

Yes: 2297
No: 10267
Unsure: 1335

July 28, 2022 - 6972 votes
Have you changed your long weekend plans due to the extreme heat?

Yes: 1411
No: 5424
Unsure: 137

July 27, 2022 - 7938 votes
Do telecommunications in Canada need more regulation?

Yes: 5607
No: 1692
Unsure: 639

July 26, 2022 - 7818 votes
Is draping a Canadian flag over the Tomb of the Unknown Solider 'desecration'?

Yes: 1965
No: 4964
Unsure: 889

July 25, 2022 - 8810 votes
Did the Pope's apology for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools go far enough?

Yes: 4628
No: 2975
Unsure: 1207



Previous Poll Results

Should Parliament recognize the residential schools system as genocide?

Total Votes:  10053
Yes: 
41.91%
No: 
50.59%
Unsure: 
7.5%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


179738
195187