Should Parliament recognize the residential schools system as genocide?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons in 2021. The federal NDP MP says she hopes all her colleagues will now recognize what happened inside residential schools as a genocide, after the system was recently called such by Pope Francis.

A New Democrat member of Parliament said Tuesday she hopes all of her colleagues will now recognize the residential schools system as genocide, now that Pope Francis has used the term.

Leah Gazan, who represents Winnipeg Centre, tried last year to get unanimous consent from MPs in the House of Commons to press the Canadian government to call what unfolded inside residential schools a genocide.

Her motion referred to the United Nations convention on genocide adopted in 1948, which defines genocide as killing members of a group, causing them serious physical or mental harm, placing them under conditions to destroy them, imposing measures to prevent births or forcibly transferring children to another group.

Gazan said at the time that Canada's residential schools policy met all five criteria, but some voices in the House of Commons said "no," so her motion requiring unanimous consent failed.

"Having the experience of residential school survivors continually up for debate is another act of violence," Gazan said in an interview Tuesday.

"We need to be mindful of that."

The 2015 final report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada labelled what happened inside residential schools a "cultural genocide," but some Indigenous leaders have since said it needs to be called a genocide, without the qualifying adjective.

During his six-day visit to Canada last week, Pope Francis apologized multiple times for the "evil" of what happened inside residential schools. But it was not until the Pope was asked about it by reporters on the flight back to Rome that he said he considered it to be a genocide.

Francis said he felt "genocide" was a technical term, when asked why he did not say it in Canada.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]