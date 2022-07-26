Is draping a Canadian flag over the Tomb of the Unknown Solider 'desecration'?

Photo: The Canadian Press People surround the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa.

The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Pictures and videos of the event, livestreamed online Sunday night and since disseminated on social media, depicted someone bowing his head at the tomb, which was covered with the American and Canadian flags.

The tomb contains remains of an unidentified Canadian soldier killed at Vimy Ridge during the First World War, and is intended to symbolize the sacrifices of all Canadians who served the country during times of war.

While it was not immediately clear what message the person who put the flags on the tomb was trying to convey, Defence Minister Anita Anand was among those accusing them of having desecrated the memorial.

“The right to protest is something those honoured at the tomb sacrificed their lives for,” Anand wrote Monday on Twitter. “However, the desecration of this memorial is unacceptable and shameful.”

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay also chastised those involved, tweeting that it was “disappointing to see continued disrespectful and dishonourable behaviour at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

“This sacred site deserves our utmost respect, honour and integrity.”

Neither minister made any mention of stepping up security at the site, which has become a magnet in recent months for those protesting COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]