Should Canada drop the Queen and become a republic?
Poll: Drop the Queen?
Castanet Staff - May 18, 2022 / 7:30 pm | Story: 369332
Photo: The Canadian Press
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were greeted when they arrived in Ottawa Wednesday to start a three-day Canadian tour.
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will attend a service at Ottawa's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral today as they visit the national capital.
After the prayer service, the royal couple is scheduled to meet with a displaced Ukrainian woman and her two sons.
The second day of the royal tour includes stops at the National War Memorial, a local school and a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The couple will also make a visit to the ByWard Market to meet vendors, and Charles will speak with female Afghan refugees and attend a sustainable finance roundtable.
Prince Charles and Camilla's final event of the day is a Platinum Jubilee reception at Rideau Hall.
Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron has said she intends to use that occasion to make a request for an apology from the Queen for the legacy of residential schools.
The three-day tour began Tuesday in St. John's, N.L., with a focus on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.
