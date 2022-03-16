Should federal political parties in B.C. be governed by B.C.'s Personal Information Protection Act?

Photo: Contributed

The office of British Columbia's privacy commissioner has found that federal political parties are subject to the province's Personal Information Protection Act, a decision that experts say opens the door for a level of independent oversight not currently in place when it comes understanding how the parties use personal data.

Colin Bennett, a professor in the department of political science at the University of Victoria who specializes in privacy and data protection, said the decision marks the first time an independent regulator has asserted jurisdiction over federal parties.

Canada is among a handful of democratic countries where privacy legislation doesn't cover political parties, except for B.C., where the law and the commissioner's oversight extends to parties at the provincial level, Bennett said.

The decision from the office of B.C.'s privacy commissioner asserts that federal parties are also subject to the province's privacy law when it comes to the collection, use and disclosure of the personal information of B.C. residents.

"In my view, it's not something that the political parties should be in any way resisting," Bennett said of privacy legislation and oversight. "It's just asking them to abide by the same set of rules that other organizations abide by, particularly when they're using vast quantities of personal data to engage in digital campaigning."

The Liberal, Conservative and New Democratic parties have 30 days to apply for a judicial review of the March 1 decision by David Loukidelis, a lawyer and delegate of B.C.'s commissioner who previously served in the role.

Should the order stand, it means an investigation can proceed into the data handling practices of those three parties as well as the federal Greens.

The decision stemmed from complaints by three B.C. residents who had asked the parties about the personal information they held about them, how it was used and to whom it had been disclosed. They were unsatisfied with the parties' responses.

