187616
183171

Should federal political parties in B.C. be governed by B.C.'s Personal Information Protection Act?

Poll: Personal info

Castanet Staff - | Story: 363093

The office of British Columbia's privacy commissioner has found that federal political parties are subject to the province's Personal Information Protection Act, a decision that experts say opens the door for a level of independent oversight not currently in place when it comes understanding how the parties use personal data.

Colin Bennett, a professor in the department of political science at the University of Victoria who specializes in privacy and data protection, said the decision marks the first time an independent regulator has asserted jurisdiction over federal parties.

Canada is among a handful of democratic countries where privacy legislation doesn't cover political parties, except for B.C., where the law and the commissioner's oversight extends to parties at the provincial level, Bennett said.

The decision from the office of B.C.'s privacy commissioner asserts that federal parties are also subject to the province's privacy law when it comes to the collection, use and disclosure of the personal information of B.C. residents.

"In my view, it's not something that the political parties should be in any way resisting," Bennett said of privacy legislation and oversight. "It's just asking them to abide by the same set of rules that other organizations abide by, particularly when they're using vast quantities of personal data to engage in digital campaigning."

The Liberal, Conservative and New Democratic parties have 30 days to apply for a judicial review of the March 1 decision by David Loukidelis, a lawyer and delegate of B.C.'s commissioner who previously served in the role.

Should the order stand, it means an investigation can proceed into the data handling practices of those three parties as well as the federal Greens.

The decision stemmed from complaints by three B.C. residents who had asked the parties about the personal information they held about them, how it was used and to whom it had been disclosed. They were unsatisfied with the parties' responses.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

March 15, 2022 - 16193 votes
If available and offered in Canada, would you get second vaccine booster shot (fourth dose)?

Yes: 5939
No: 8921
Unsure: 1333

March 14, 2022 - 7016 votes
How much should cities pay for extended health benefits for council members?

100%: 715
50%: 1609
25%: 514
Nothing: 4178

March 13, 2022 - 14237 votes
Are you in favour of B.C. staying permanently on daylight time?

Yes: 11475
No: 1741
Don't care: 1021

March 12, 2022 - 11223 votes
Would you switch to a heat pump instead of air conditioning to cool your home?

Yes: 5543
No: 5680

March 10, 2022 - 19409 votes
With B.C.'s mask mandate repealed, will you continue to wear a mask in enclosed and crowded spaces?

Always: 3936
Some of the time: 6372
Never: 8362
Unsure: 739



Previous Poll Results

If available and offered in Canada, would you get second vaccine booster shot (fourth dose)?

Total Votes:  16193
Yes: 
36.68%
No: 
55.09%
Unsure: 
8.23%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


189653
190049
179738
187489