How much should cities pay for extended health benefits for council members?

Poll: Council health benefits

Castanet Staff - | Story: 362845

Kelowna city council has agreed in principle to a staff recommendation to provide members of council with extended health benefits paid in full by the city.

An amendment to the bylaw will be brought to council for endorsement at a later date.

If approved, it would not come into effect until after a new council is elected in October.

The optional benefits package would include extended health, dental, life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance coverage.

Deputy city clerk Laura Bentley says the coverage would cost the city about $50,000 as year if all nine members of council opted into the program, however, it has also been noted that no one on council is taking advantage of the city's optional medical benefits plan.

Coun. Charlie Hodge, who has emphysema and continues to utilize an oxygen tank, says for someone seeking a four-year council term, being offered extended medical coverage can be a huge difference maker and is long overdue.

He says many who have run in past weren't even aware of the policy not to provide coverage.

"On a personal note, it was very difficult to get a policy...I had to. go through the regional district and through UBCM to get the medical benefit program I am paying for, and I can tell you I am paying for it through the nose for it," said Hodge.

"It's incredibly expensive. In my scenario, it was necessary."

Coun. Luke Stack, a long-time proponent of this change, says he has never understood the double standard of providing the coverage for employees, but nothing for elected officials.

