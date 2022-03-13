Are you in favour of B.C. staying permanently on daylight time?

Photo: The Canadian Press

B.C. Premier John Horgan's passed legislation three years ago to allow the province to permanently stay on daylight time.

But Horgan said Friday that B.C. won't scrap the twice-a-year time change without the three U.S. states in the same time zone — Washington, Oregon and California — also doing so.

Horgan says he's hopeful a bill by Washington state's governor will get congressional approval this year, meaning it could be the last time B.C. residents "spring forward."

