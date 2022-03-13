Are you in favour of B.C. staying permanently on daylight time?
Poll: last spring forward?
Castanet Staff - Mar 13, 2022 / 9:00 am | Story: 362748
Photo: The Canadian Press
B.C. Premier John Horgan's passed legislation three years ago to allow the province to permanently stay on daylight time.
But Horgan said Friday that B.C. won't scrap the twice-a-year time change without the three U.S. states in the same time zone — Washington, Oregon and California — also doing so.
Horgan says he's hopeful a bill by Washington state's governor will get congressional approval this year, meaning it could be the last time B.C. residents "spring forward."
Read more.
March 10, 2022 - 19409 votes
With B.C.'s mask mandate repealed, will you continue to wear a mask in enclosed and crowded spaces?
| Always:
| 3936
| Some of the time:
| 6372
| Never:
| 8362
| Unsure:
| 739
March 9, 2022 - 9695 votes
Should Canada allow Ukrainian refugees to come to this country without visas?
| Yes:
| 6322
| No:
| 2510
| Unsure:
| 863
March 8, 2022 - 10506 votes
Would you be comfortable taking a cruise now?
| Yes:
| 2838
| No:
| 7178
| Unsure:
| 490
March 7, 2022 - 9400 votes
How important is it that Grade 12 grads in B.C. learn about Indigenous issues?
| Very Important:
| 3337
| Somewhat important:
| 2428
| Not important:
| 3239
| No opinion:
| 396
March 5, 2022 - 11609 votes
Do you agree with Canada imposing a 35 per cent tariff on Russian exports to Canada?
| Yes:
| 9298
| No:
| 1737
| Unsure:
| 574