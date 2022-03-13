187862
Are you in favour of B.C. staying permanently on daylight time?
Yes 
No 
Don't care 
Total Votes:  1521


Poll: last spring forward?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 362748

B.C. Premier John Horgan's passed legislation three years ago to allow the province to permanently stay on daylight time.

But Horgan said Friday that B.C. won't scrap the twice-a-year time change without the three U.S. states in the same time zone — Washington, Oregon and California — also doing so.

Horgan says he's hopeful a bill by Washington state's governor will get congressional approval this year, meaning it could be the last time B.C. residents "spring forward."

Read more.

Would you switch to a heat pump instead of air conditioning to cool your home?

Total Votes:  11223
Yes: 
49.39%
No: 
50.61%

