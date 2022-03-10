With B.C.'s mask mandate repealed, will you continue to wear a mask in enclosed and crowded spaces?

189998
With B.C.'s public indoor mask mandate being repealed as of midnight, along with the easing of other restrictions, Dr. Bonnie Henry said it's unlikely that transmission of COVID-19 will spike in the near future.

Henry said the province is in a “transition phase,” as cases and hospitalizations have dropped in recent months. But while the risk of infection is now lower than it has been, due to widespread vaccination among British Columbians, she noted the risk is not zero.

“We need to be ready and prepared for what the virus may bring next and there are many different scenarios that we are working through to make sure we understand the potential, particularly as we go into the fall,” Dr. Henry said.

“Our risks now are much lower, they're not zero. We're not fully out of this yet, but I feel confident that we can safely make some further changes.”

While masks will no longer be mandatory in most public indoor spaces, some areas like healthcare settings and physician's offices will still require mask usage.

In addition to the repealing of the mask mandate, changes will be made for K-12 schools upon students return to class following spring break, and masks will no longer be required in class. Additionally, the vaccine card program that's been required at certain businesses will be repealed as of April 8.

She said the province is taking a "step-wise and measured" approach to repealing B.C.'s COVID measures.

