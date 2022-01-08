186840

Are you comfortable sending your kids back to school Monday?

Poll: Return to school

Castanet Staff - | Story: 356384

B.C. schools are ready for a full opening Monday after a week-long delay to develop safety measures amid rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts, say provincial health officials, adding they will be watching closely to see how schools fare.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledged Friday it might be an anxious time for some parents, especially if there are vulnerable people in the family.

Schools opened only to students with special needs and those who are children of front-line workers this week to allow time for administrators to develop enhanced COVID-19 safety measures, such as bringing in supplies of three-layer masks, planning for staggered breaks to reduce crowding and doing away with face-to-face seating arrangements if possible.

Despite record numbers of new daily cases as a result of the Omicron variant, Henry said school “is the best place for children to be.”

She said the structured setting that schools offer provides a safe environment for students.

Part of the process for assessing how schools do in the next few weeks will be to monitor attendance rates closely and react if they fall below normal, said Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside.

