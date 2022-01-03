Should Canada issue its own cryptocurrency?

Photo: Contributed

Internal government documents show Finance Department officials believe there could be sweeping implications for the economy if the Bank of Canada ever issued its own cryptocurrency.

The Bank of Canada has spent years looking at whether to introduce a digital currency, but so far hasn't seen an immediate need to issue one.

In one briefing note from last January, officials warned Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland that the issuance of a central bank digital currency would entail "wide-reaching implications for the economy, the financial system" and the Bank of Canada's operations.

The documents also show the central bank held a series of meetings with federal officials over the course of 2020 to gauge the implications of a "digital loonie" on departments and agencies.

Large swaths of the documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the access-to-information law have been blacked out because the department says they contain sensitive government information.

But what remains suggest some federal concerns about a central bank digital currency, with departments wanting to provide more input before a decision is made.

The Bank of Canada has upped the pace of its work on a digital currency, mirroring efforts by counterparts in other countries as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the transition to a digital economy.

The bank only plans to issue a digital currency if the use of physical bills for transactions plummets and one or more private cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, become widely used in Canada.

The government and central bank have paid more attention to planned stablecoins whose value is less volatile, as the name implies, and are backed by cash and government securities.

The use in Canada of private cryptocurrencies tied to the American dollar would strain the Bank of Canada's ability to manage monetary policy for the benefit of the country, said Jeremy Kronick, associate director of research at the C.D. Howe Institute.

He said the bank needs to incentivize private cryptocurrencies to use the Canadian dollar as a backing.

