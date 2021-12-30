Should Covid-related federal unemployment aid be extended to those who refuse to get vaccinated?

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough

The federal minister in charge of aid to the unemployed says jobless Canadians who refuse to get vaccinated may find themselves blocked from benefits so long as public health concerns remain top of mind.

The Liberals have tacked conditions onto a suite of benefit payments, saying none can go to workers who lose work or hours because they have refused to get vaccinated.

The rules don't apply to those who have a medical exemption.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says the decision was part economic to make sure workplaces weren't shut down because of an outbreak, and also to encourage more eligible Canadians to get a shot.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Qualtrough says the rules are likely to stay in place so long as public health remains a top policy priority.

The government's latest round of benefits for hard-hit workers is scheduled to last until early May, though the Liberals have the power to extend aid until the summer if necessary.

"As long as the collective public health of Canadians is jeopardized, and our economy is thereby threatened, we're going to have to keep public health policy top of mind in our employment and labor and economic decision making," Qualtrough said.

"And I don't know how long that will be."

