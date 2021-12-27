Should there be a national civilian oversight body for the RCMP?

Photo: Contributed

As Nunavut works to change the way police oversight works in the territory, concerns remain over how injuries or deaths involving RCMP officers are communicated to the public.

The territory has an agreement with the Ottawa Police Service to investigate serious police actions.

That was set to change when Nunavut's legislative assembly passed a bill in June, which opened the door for a civilian oversight body.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department said the bill is not yet in force, but "officials ... continue to work with other jurisdictions to develop partnerships in civilian oversight."

Ottawa police are currently investigating the death of a 22-year-old Rankin Inlet man who was shot and killed by RCMP on Nov. 6. They say the shooting was the second case they were called in to investigate in 2021.

It was the only one that was shared publicly through a news release.

The second case occurred Dec. 26, 2020, when an Iqaluit resident was arrested for mischief. Police had been called to remove a person who was said to be intoxicated and fighting from a residence.

Amanda Jones, chief superintendent of the Nunavut RCMP, said the individual "sustained injuries while in police custody in Iqaluit," including a "scraped face and elbow and cut to their tongue."

Jones said the detachment commander learned on Jan. 26 about what had happened and called on the Ottawa Police Service on Feb. 9 to investigate.

On April 7, Ottawa police "submitted their findings that the officer was acting in good faith, that the arrest was lawful and that the injuries were not as a result of a criminal act by the officer," Jones said.

The person was not charged and was released when sober, Jones said.

