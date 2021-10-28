Should Parliament be recalled before Nov. 22?

Photo: Contributed This week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally announced his new cabinet, after waiting more than a month since the Sept. 20 election.

Not unlike what occurred under former prime minister Stephen Harper, the new cabinet announced yesterday by Trudeau is significantly larger with 39 members, one fewer than the 40, the largest appointed by Harper in 2015.

For contrast, the first cabinet announced by Harper in 2006 had just 26 members, likewise Trudeau’s first cabinet in 2015 that had 31 members.

In total, there are eight rookies in the new (Liberal) cabinet, and one former minister returning to cabinet, while two current Liberal MPs were dropped from the cabinet.

Unfortunately, we still must wait until Nov. 22 before Trudeau recalls Parliament.

On a personal note, I am frustrated by the long wait for Parliament to return. One reason for that relates to the expiry of Canada’s pandemic response benefit programs on Oct. 23.

By now you have likely heard the Liberal government has not renewed those programs but, instead, announced new assistance programs that will be more targeted. The government further announced the new programs will be more focused on incentivizing a return to work.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]