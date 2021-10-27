Should Parliament be a hybrid of in-person and virtual MPs?

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Singh says Canada should consider having a permanent hybrid Parliament to attract more women and parents with young children to federal Politics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Jagmeet Singh says Canada should consider having a permanent hybrid Parliament to attract more women and parents with young children to federal politics.

The NDP leader said Wednesday that MPs should consider keeping a flexible format — allowing some MPs to participate virtually in parliamentary proceedings if they need to — after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

He argued that a permanent hybrid parliament would persuade more people to go into politics and provide flexibility for some MPs with caregiving responsibilities.

Singh said a hybrid parliament has been shown to work well during the pandemic and he thinks continuing it after the public health crisis subsides should be explored.

"I think the hybrid parliament has opened up a door to more participation and allows for members of Parliament with young families and other obligations to participate and still fulfil those obligations and so I think it has opened up a new opportunity and I want to see it continue," he told a news conference.

"It is a good thing to perhaps continue the hybrid format even after the pandemic because it provides for greater participation and greater flexibility as well."

