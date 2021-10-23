182007
177930

Should people laid-off for not getting vaccinated get EI?

Poll: No EI for the unvaxed?

Contributed - | Story: 349443

Updated guidelines from the federal government suggest workers who lose their job over a refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 may not be eligible for employment insurance benefits.

Employment and Social Development Canada has issued a notice to help employers fill out records of employment related to vaccine mandates.

The department says if an employee doesn’t report to work or is suspended or terminated for refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate, the employer should indicate on employment documents that they quit, took a leave of absence or were dismissed — potentially disqualifying them from E.I.

But the notice also lays out multiple factors that could be considered, including whether the vaccine policy was clearly communicated, if it was reasonable within the workplace context and potential exemptions.

Employment lawyer Adam Savaglio says the updated guidelines mean workers who refuse to vaccinate and cannot be accommodated by their workplace may not have employment insurance benefits to fall back on.

Still, he says the assessment of employment insurance applications will likely be done on a case-by-case basis.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

October 21, 2021 - 11155 votes
Will you sign up for the new travel vaccine passport?

Yes: 7061
No: 3469
Unsure: 625

October 20, 2021 - 7058 votes
Should lawyers be exempt from money laundering regulations?

Yes: 450
No: 6385
Unsure: 223

October 19, 2021 - 12785 votes
Is this the right time to lift pandemic restrictions in parts of B.C.?

Yes: 6519
No: 5355
Unsure: 911

October 18, 2021 - 10381 votes
Should B.C. mandate employers provide paid sick leave?

Yes: 5840
No: 3851
Unsure: 690

October 17, 2021 - 14551 votes
Do you plan to travel to the U.S. once the land border reopens to fully vaccinated Canadians?

Yes: 4411
No: 7932
Still unsure: 1514
Not vaccinated: 694



Previous Poll Results

Will you sign up for the new travel vaccine passport?

Total Votes:  11155
Yes: 
63.3%
No: 
31.1%
Unsure: 
5.6%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


182513
176461
179738
181039